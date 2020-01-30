Health
Corona Virus Spread To Every Chinese Region, Death Toll At 170
The death of coronavirus has risen to 170 as Chinese authorities confirm that the virus has now spread to every region of mainland China.
The Chinese health authorities have said there are 7,711 confirmed cases in the country as of 29 January.
KDRTV has also received reports that the virus has now spread to 16 other countries
Read also: BREAKING: Patient With Suspected Corona Virus Lands at JKIA
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), they will meet on Thursday to discuss whether the virus would be considered a global health emergency or not
“In the last few days the progress of the virus, especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, pointing to Germany, Vietnam, and Japan.
“Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak.”
The origin os the virus is thought to be the illegal trade of wildlife at seafood in Wahun, the capital of Huabei province where most death cases have been confirmed
As it stands, there is no cure or vaccines of the virus, however, many people contract it usually have mild symptoms and do recover from it
Read also: Death Toll Rises As Coronavirus Spreads In China
At the same time, the victims can develop severe symptoms leading to death
Recently, a passenger suspected of the virus arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and was isolated and taken for further tests.
Trending
-
News24 hours ago
Uhuru Humiliates DP Ruto at Statehouse Again
-
News2 days ago
Luo Elders Want to Conduct a Special Funeral for Dead Osprey Bird
-
News1 day ago
Stop Daydreaming! Uhuru Warns Ruto on Fighting Raila, BBI
-
News2 days ago
Waititu Impeachment; MY Daughter’s Account Had Only Ksh 9K, Not 100 Million