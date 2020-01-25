Death Toll Rises As Coronavirus Spreads In China

(KDRTV)- Health officials in China have reported that the death toll in China has increased as the Coronavirus spread in the country and other parts of the world

The officials confirmed that 15 more people have died in the province of Hubei where there was the first break of disease.

China has reported that there are 1, 287 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, of whom 41 people have died

The outbreak of the infectious disease has come as China begins celebrations of the Lunar New Year which is one of most important dates in the calendar

KDRTV understands that many events in China have been canceled and these include flights, ferry services, and even road transports in some provinces.

China has since resolved to build a new hospital that will have 1000 beds which would be used to respond to the menace.

Unfortunately, the virus has now spread to other parts of the world including Europe with three cases being confirmed in France

The first case was reported in Bordeaux while the other two cases were reported in Paris.

Australia has also confirmed one case of Coronavirus

Reported indicate that the 1000-bed hospital is being built to solve the shortage of the medical resource and would be built very fast and at a lower cost

The Wuhan pharmacies have also started to run out of medical supplies and again the hospitals there have been filled by nervous members of the public.

China has put restrictions which are varying from city

However, the Wuhan province is a lockdown as all bus, metro, and ferry services have been suspended with 14 days curfew.

More than 800 cases have been confirmed in China

A case of Coronavirus has also been confirmed in Chicago, US.

Coronavirus is thus a global threat which has compelled international bodies to intervene.