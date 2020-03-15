Coronavirus; CJ Maraga Issues Twelve Tough Conditions  

Chief Justice David Maraga on Sunday afternoon issued tough conditions due to Friday’s confirmation that one patient had been diagnosed with Corona Virus.

In a press statement by the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) there was need of taking to consideration the measures set aside by the Ministry of Health.

“Recognizing the critical need to protect members of staff as well as the public from infection and to prevent the spread of the disease,” the statement read in part.

Here are the tough conditions that were issued by NCAJ;

In compliance with the directive issued by the National Emergency and Response Committee, we shall forthwith scale down court activities through-out the country over the next two weeks effective tomorrow, March 16, 2020 in order to allow further consultations and design appropriate measures to spread of the virus.

During this time prisoners and remandees will not be presented in court.

With regard to new arrests, all cases except serious ones will be dealt with by the police stations in accordance with guidelines to be issued by the Inspector General of Police.

All appeals, hearings and mentions in criminal and civil cases in all courts are suspended with immediate effect.

All execution proceedings are also suspended during the two weeks period.

Courts will continue to handle certificates of urgency and taking plea for serious cases.

During this time, all judicial officers and staff will continue being on duty. However, there will be no open court appearances.

Judges in all the stations will in the meantime review the deserving cases already identified by prisons authorities and issue appropriate revision orders in all effort to decongest the prisons.

All conferences, workshops colloquia and training programs are suspended until further notice.

There will be no foreign travel for the next 30 days for staff of the justice sector institutions, whether official or private, save for exceptional circumstances.

An ad-hoc Inter-Agency Committee has been established liaise with the National Committee and advise the NCAJ on further precautionary measures on an ongoing basis.

NCAJ will review these directions from time to time as need arises.

On Friday evening Interior Ministry issued tough orders and warned anyone against holding public gatherings.