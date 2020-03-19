Coronavirus: Govt to Start Random Testing of Kenyans

(KDRTV) – The government will, Saturday this week, start the random screening of people for the dreaded Coronavirus. Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

He said that the exercise, which will be conducted with help from Kenya Red Cross, will target specific areas.

“We will embark on random screening in targeted areas for members of the public commencing this Saturday, March 21, 2020,” Kagwe announced in a press conference on Thursday.

CS Kagwe: Members of the public should help us with policing and they are doing a good job. However they should not take the law into their hands. I warn against profiling and xenophobia #CoronaVirusUpdate ^MK pic.twitter.com/nT1Ajj2ASu — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) March 19, 2020

The CS also announced that Sub-chiefs and Nyumba kumi elders have been drafted to the program to ensure citizens adhere to the laid down procedures on social distancing.

“We will involve Nyumba Kumi leaders, sub chiefs and chiefs in ensuring compliance of precautionary measures. If we are disciplined enough we will contain the transmission,” he said.

He, however, warned Kenyans not to take the law into their own hands if they suspect there is a suspected case amongst them.

“Masks are important but they are only for two particular indications; one if you are unwell, to prevent you from passing the droplets to whoever is taking care of you, or two if you are a healthcare worker who is taking care of somebody who is sick…” – Dr. Amoth pic.twitter.com/dmG3J3c1N6 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 19, 2020

"Members of the public should help us with policing and they are doing a good job. However, they should not take the law into their hands. I warn against profiling and xenophobia," he added.

On Wednesday, reports emerged from Kwale that a mob had killed a suspected Coronavirus patient.

