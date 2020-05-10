CORONAVIRUS: Kenya Confirms 23 More Cases As 32 More Are Discharged

(KDRTV)-The Kenyan Ministry of Health has announced that the country has received 23 more cases of coronavirus as 32 more patients are discharged from hospitals

During a press conference on Sunday 10, the Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said that the ministry has recorded the highest number of recoveries since the country was hit by the deadly coronavirus on March 13

So far, the number of total recoveries in Kenya has risen from 207 to 239

The CAS further announced that 23 more people had contracted the deadly virus bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 672 as of Sunday 10, May 2020

KDRTV understands that Nairobi, Kilifi, and Mombasa counties are the most hit by the pandemic.

The government since has imposed travel cessation in the most hit estates such as Old town in Mombasa and Eastleigh in Nairobi.

This has come after over 160 Kenyans who were stranded in China arrived in Nairobi today in the dawn.

