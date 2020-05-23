CORONAVIRUS: Latest Update From kenya

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Ministry of Health reported that it confirmed 31 new positive cases of coronavirus raising the total tally to 1192, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced

While the president was speaking in state house on Saturday, May 23, 2020, has confirmed that Kenya has so far tested 57, 650 samples since the coronavirus broke in the country

Read also: A Mother from hell my mom run away with my husband

According to the president`s statement, he hinted that Kenya cannot continue with curfew and lock-down meaning that Kenya will return to normal if the statement is something to go by.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said that his government was keenly monitoring how other countries were progressing with the pandemic amid limited movement and stay-at-home orders

During the presser, the first-in-command hinted that he would not extend the nation wide dusk-to-dawn curfew that was imposed to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus

The Seventh Presidential address on the Coronavirus pandemic: The 8-Point Stimulus Program, Saturday 23rd, May 2020. https://t.co/jvSO5rAMNO pic.twitter.com/isKspwsZh9 — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) May 23, 2020

“We have seen what the other governments are doing. We cannot continue to stay at home, we cannot ask Kenyans not to attend to their business. But what will help resume our normal life, is what each of us will do. If you don’t observe the guidelines, you will harm other. You must be responsible to protect your workmates,” he said.

The current timeline for the curfew is set to end in June 6.

KDRTV also understand that cessation of movement in Nairobi, Kilifi and Mombasa are ongoing and was set to end in June 6, 2020.

“The nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew that is currently in force extended for a further period of 21 days up to and until June 6 2020. The cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi metropolitan area and the counties of Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and Mandera that is currently in force shall also be extended up to and until June 6, 2020,” he said on May 16.

Read also: Breaking News: A Chief’s letter brings Corona Virus to Siaya County

Many Kenyans are now waiting to see if the government would do away with the curfew and lock-down as well various measure that would be taken to curb the virus after the the country would have reopened