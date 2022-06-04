Connect with us

News

Court Orders Moi’s Grandson To Pay His Ex Wife Shs125,000 Monthly Child Upkeep

By

Published

images 24
Collins Moi

Collins Toroitich Moi, grandson to the former president of Kenya Daniel Moi  has been ordered by the court to pay his former wife 1.5 million annually child support.

The order was made by Nakuru Principal Magistrate Benjamin Limo. However, the court
confirmed that Gladys Jeruto indeed had two children aged 11 and 9 years with Collins.

images 23

Moi’s grandson, Collins Moi

However, Collins Moi shall pay school fees and take care of the medical needs (via medical cover) for the two children they had together. Nonetheless, both Collins and the wife shall also share in the provision of entertainment needs of the minors according to the court ruling.

Consequently, Gladys wanted Collins to pay Sh. 200,000 per term for the children’s education, Sh. 200.000 for their annual medical cover and Sh. 100.000 monthly entertainment costs.

The court subsequently settled for 125,000 per month.
Additionally, Gladys also wanted him to pay Sh. 100,000 for food, Sh.150.000 for upkeep, Sh. 100,000 for clothing, Sh.100.000 for rent and Sh. 50,000 for house help that amounted to a million for child support alone.
On the other hand, Collins had claimed that he could only afford 500 a month.

Also read Moi’s Grandson Sued For Failing To Pay Ksh 1 Million Monthly Upkeep For 2 Children

Previously, late president Daniel Arap Moi’s grandson Colins Kibet Toroitich Moi told the court that he had been evicted from his home
over rent arrears amounting to Sh. 240.000. His rent He was later forced to start living in streets as he was unable to find work to feed himself and his family.

