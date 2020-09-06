Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

COVID-19 Curve Lowering As Kenya Record 83 News Cases

Avatar

By

Published

COVID-19 Curve Curve Lowering As Kenya Record 83 News Case
COVID 19 Curve Curve Lowering As Kenya Record 83 News Case

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Ministry of Health on Sunday 6 declared that only 83 more people tested positive for the appalling COVID-19 after 3, 093 samples were tested in the last 24 hours 

The national caseload now stands at 35, 103 after a total of 474, 477 samples having been tested

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Unfortunately, the ministry published that three more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease bringing the number of fatalities to 597.

READ ALSOCOVID-19: Is Kenya Winning Battle Or Low Tests Behind The Decline?

Out of the new cases, 77 are Kenyans while six are foreign nationals with 58 males and 25 females.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Our cumulative tests now stand at 474,477. From the cases, 77 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 58 are males and 25 females. The youngest is a one-year-old child, while the oldest is 85,” reads the statement from the ministry of health.

The statement however revealed that 72 patients have recovered from the diseases with 39 under home-based care program and 33 from various health facilities across the country

The total number of recoveries now stands at 21, 230

The news cases were distributed as follows; Nairobi-27, Busia-15, Kisumu-12, Nakuru-7, Machakos-7, Kiambu-5, Laikipia-3, Kisii-3, Kirinyaga-1, Mombasa-1, Nyandarua-1 and Uasin Gishu-1.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nairobi county has continued to lead with the total number of daily infections

KDRTV believes that if the curve continues to decline then the Ministry of Education would reopen tertiary learning institutions as Education CS had hinted in our previous reports

READ ALSO: Universities, Colleges Likely To Reopen Mid-November- CS Magoha

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya has continued to record low daily coronavirus infections now for the third week

President Uhuru Kenyatta had hailed his government for the efforts it bestowed to halt the spread of coronavirus

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News, bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

18 hours ago
prophowuor1 prophowuor1

News

Former Member Of Prophet Owuor’s Church Exposes His Miracles Badly

(KDRTV) – A former member of Prophet Owuor ‘s ministry of repentance and holiness has disclosed some surprising information. Owuor can best be described...

7 hours ago
ruto mad at uhuru ruto mad at uhuru

News

DP Ruto Sets Ground For 2022 Putting Uhuru`s Legacy At Risk

(KDRTV)-Deputy President William Ruto has recently modified his political antics from meeting grassroots mobilizers to his usual national tours. It is explicit that the...

17 hours ago
female butt shapes female butt shapes

Health

Ladies, This Is What The Shape Of Your Butt Says About Your Health

(KDRTV) – Modern lifestyle trends have had a serious effect on the shapes of various women’s bums. Most women nowadays prefer driving and being...

14 hours ago