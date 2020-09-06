COVID-19 Curve Lowering As Kenya Record 83 News Cases

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Ministry of Health on Sunday 6 declared that only 83 more people tested positive for the appalling COVID-19 after 3, 093 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

The national caseload now stands at 35, 103 after a total of 474, 477 samples having been tested

Unfortunately, the ministry published that three more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease bringing the number of fatalities to 597.

“Our cumulative tests now stand at 474,477. From the cases, 77 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 58 are males and 25 females. The youngest is a one-year-old child, while the oldest is 85,” reads the statement from the ministry of health.

The statement however revealed that 72 patients have recovered from the diseases with 39 under home-based care program and 33 from various health facilities across the country

The total number of recoveries now stands at 21, 230

The news cases were distributed as follows; Nairobi-27, Busia-15, Kisumu-12, Nakuru-7, Machakos-7, Kiambu-5, Laikipia-3, Kisii-3, Kirinyaga-1, Mombasa-1, Nyandarua-1 and Uasin Gishu-1.

Nairobi county has continued to lead with the total number of daily infections

KDRTV believes that if the curve continues to decline then the Ministry of Education would reopen tertiary learning institutions as Education CS had hinted in our previous reports

Kenya has continued to record low daily coronavirus infections now for the third week

President Uhuru Kenyatta had hailed his government for the efforts it bestowed to halt the spread of coronavirus

