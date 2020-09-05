Universities, Colleges Likely To Reopen Mid-November- CS Magoha

(KDRTV)-Education Cabinet Secretary Goerge Magoha proposed earlier reopening of the tertiary institutions if the cases of the novel coronavirus will continue to decline

KDRTV understands that the cases of coronavirus infections have continued to decline now for the third week

CS Magoha, in consultation with the Ministry of Health, had canceled the 2020 academic calendar amid threats of coronavirus infections

He thus directed that school could reopen in January 2021, when the coronavirus curve is expected to have flattened.

Thereafter, the CS has been under pressure by parents to reopen schools but he has maintained that the decision to resume studies would be informed by the health experts in liaison with President Uhuru Kenyatta

On the contrary, the World Health Organization (WHO) had warned that children face a high risk of contracting the virus while at home than in school

CS Magoha who was speaking in Nyeri on Friday, September 4, during a routine inspection, announced that he was ready to give a green light to tertiary institutions the green light to resume studies if the would have set everything by mid-November

“If they (tertiary institutions) were ready a little earlier, and everything being equal including the disease, then ask me what would stop us, they were already in the middle of exams. Suppose they were ready by mid-November, what would stop us from telling them to come and finish exams then go home,” said the CS.

This has come after WHO has warned the world that efforts to develop the COVID-19 vaccine should not be a national issue. This was after Russia announced that it registered positive results in the early trials of their vaccines that they had said is safe for human use

