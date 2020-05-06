COVID-19: Govt Scraps Quarantine Fee

(KDRTV) – Anyone who tests positive for Coronavirus will be placed be quarantined under the government’s cost, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

Mutahi has now urged Kenyans to turn out for testing because they will not be asked to pay for their upkeep while under quarantine.

“The cost of targeted testing for Covid-19 and government quarantine facilities shall be met by the government effective today. Kenyans should not be afraid to get tested,” the CS said during his daily press briefings on.

There has been a concern over the low number of people who have turned out for COVID-19 mass testing especially in Old Town Mombasa. Only seven people turned out for testing on Saturday last week forcing Governor Ali Hassan Joho to warn that they might use force.

Kenyans on social media claimed that people did not want to be tested because of the high cost of quarantine. The government has been charging Ksh 2,000 per day to quarantine in a low-quality Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC). This means that one person would need to part with at least Ksh28,000 for the 14 days in quarantine. It would be more if an entire family was quarantined.

Hundreds of Kenyans under quarantine were unable to pay the fees.