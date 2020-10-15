COVID-19: Kenya Confirms 602 more Cases, 8 Deaths

(KDRTV)- On Thursday, Kenya confirmed 602 more cases of COVID-19, raising the national caseload to 43 143 after 5 618 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Through the Ministry of Health`s statement released on Thursday, 585 are Kenyans and 17 foreigners out of the new patients.

“407 are males and 195 females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 93,” said the Ministry.

The new cases were distributed as follows:

Nairobi-133 Nakuru-47 Uasin Gishu-47 Kilifi-46 Kisumu-46 Mombasa-44 Kericho-32 Kakamega-28 Turkana-25 Kisii-21 Machakos- 20 Laikipia – 13 Nyandarua-12 Bungoma-12 Kiambu-11 Nandi-10 Busia-7 Kajiado-7 Baringo-6 Garissa6 West Pokot-5 Nyamira-5 Makueni-3 Nyer-2 Embu-2 Siaya-2 Bomet-2 Vihiga-2 Lamu-1 Wajir-1 Samburu-1 Narok-1 Murang`a-1 Meru-1

The cases have been confirmed a few days after the government directed secondary and primary schools to be opened for form fours, class eights, and grade four pupils consecutively.

At the same time, final years at various tertiary learning institutions were also directed to resume learning.

So far, a female final year student at Mawego Technical Training Institute has tested positive for coronavirus days after reopening.

Simultaneously, a viral video has emerged of a form four student alleged from Lubinu boys high school revealing signs similar to those of COVID-19.

However, the Ministry of Health has not verified whether the student had contracted the novel virus or not.