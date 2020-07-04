COVID-19: Kenya Records 389 More Infections, 88 Recoveries, 5 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Saturday, July 4, reported that 389 more people contracted the novel coronavirus, the highest number of infections in a day since the first virus outbreak was reported in the country.

According to a statement sent to the newsrooms on Saturday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that new figures were confirmed after 4,829 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

KDRTV understands that the total number of infections of coronavirus in the country now stands at 7,577.

The CS also announced that five more patient succumbed to the respiratory disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 159.

At the same time, 88 more patients were discharged from various health facilities across the country bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,236.

The CS however raised alarm that considering the current infection rate in the country, the respiratory disease could overrun the country`s healthcare facilities

“From the statistics, it is indicative that we have lost too many lives already. We cannot afford to lose any more. We, must therefore, as a nation, renew our commitment to observing the containment measures , without which, this disease could very easily overrun our healthcare facilities,” said the CS.

The new cases were distributed as follows:

Nairobi- 248 Kajiado-36 Kiambu-27 Mombasa-23 Busia-17 Machakos-10 Migori-9 Kitui-6 Makueni-3 Uasin Gishu-3 Nakuru-2 Kilifi-2 Garissa-1 Murang`a-1 Narok-1

The rate of new infections of coronavirus in the country has made many Kenyans have doubt on the schools reopening dates as well as the reopening of the domestics flights