Raila Allies Plan To Have Him In State House For 5-Year Term

(KDRTV)-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chief Raila Odinga has been very quite about 2022 presidential bid, hesitating to confirm whether or not he will vie for the Presidency in the next general election

However, his allies have maintained that Odinga is still fit and capable to lead Kenya and will utilize the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to pave ways into state house.

Raila`s elder brother Oburu Odinga, on Firady, July 3, revealed that those close to Raila were planning to push him to replace Uhuru Kenyatta even if he will also serve for one term.

Read also: DP Ruto Downplays Jubilee Purge, Ask Kenyans To Pray For Him

“We have not bowed out of the 2022 race. We don’t see any person who can pose a challenge to Raila and that is why we are saying that let him be president for even one term,” Oburu stated in an interview with the Daily Nation.

His sentiment was supported by ODM key members seeking anonymity who affirmed that it would be advantageous to have Odinga as the president for one term only, and two terms if possible

“In this arrangement between ODM, Jubilee and KANU, you see that KANU ruled for a record 40 years Jubilee has had 10 by 2022. Therefore, ODM being a partner in this and the single largest party after Jubilee stands a better chance to take over the mantle now that we have not been in power, unlike our friends,” the insiders stated.

At the same time, Oburu compared the ODM leader with the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta who became the president with over 70 years of age.

However, Raila`s personal assistant declined to comment on statement by Oburu Odinga but reports indicate the on Tuesday, June 23, ODM backed the idea of having Raila as its presidential candidate in 2022

“He has played a bigger role in the politics of this country so his legacy will be of great concern. Uhuru has been President for seven years and his concern is also about his legacy. His union with Odinga can bring forth something bigger for the country, including even sacrificing their ambitions. 2022 is still far and I believe the two will be on the same page,” ODM Chairman John Mbadi stated.

Read also: Murder Suspect Jacque Maribe Sets Her Eyes on Murang’a County Seat

The revelations surface at a time when the Deputy President William Ruto who is also determined to succeed president Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed his 2022 campaign team