COVID-19: Kenya Records 440 New Infections, 90 Recoveries, 5 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Monday, July 27, announced that 44o more people have contracted coronavirus raising the national tally to 17, 975.

In the statement issued by the Ministry of Health, out of the new patients, 437 are Kenyan nationals while three are foreign nationals with 286 males and 154 females.

The new cases were reported after 3, 197 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and thus, the total number of tested samples in Kenya is now 279, 612.

Read also: Uhuru Declines To Lock Country, Closest Restaurants, Bars Indefinitely

The new youngest COVID-19 patient is a one-year-old minor and the oldest is 84.

Nairobi county has continued to top the list of new infections with 326 cases and the infections were distributed as follows;

Nairobi-326 Machakos-32 Kajiado-17 Uasin Gishu-13 Mombasa-10 Murang`a-5 Baringo-5 Kilifi-2 Busia-2 Wajir-2 Nandi-2 Nyeri-1 Embu-1 Taita Taveta-1 Tharaka-Nithi-1

Baringo county now becomes the 45th country to record a case of coronavirus

According to the statement, 5 more patients succumbed to COVID-19 bringing the total number of fatalities to 285.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health announced that 90 more patients had recovered from various health systems across the country bringing the number of recoveries to 7, 833.

At the same time, President Uhuru Kenyatta reviewed the impacts of easing the previous coronavirus restrictions and consequently closed bars and restaurants

Read also: Raila to Throw His People Under the Bus in Revenue Vote

However, the president declined to lock down the country despite the calls from a section of Kenyans after the surge in the rate of infections