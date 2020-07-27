Raila to Throw His People Under the Bus in Revenue Vote

(KDRTV) – ODM Senators will vote in favour of the new revenue sharing formula on Tuesday, Kisumu lawmaker Fred Outa has said.

Outa said the party cannot risk the BBI because of the stalemate. Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata warned ODM on Saturday that Jubilee might opt out of the BBI report if they (ODM) do not support the government position on division of revenue.

The new formula proposes that revenue should be allocated based on population and not landmasses. This means that North Eastern and Coastal counties will receive fewer funds than they received last year because of their population. Most of these counties support ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Outa has now hinted that Raila allies will support the new formula because they do not want to jeopardise the BBI. This means the ODM boss has thrown the marginalised counties under the bus.

“We are in support and we have the numbers to pass the Bill on Tuesday so we do not need any whipping on the vote. ODM is in government and we must support the Government position, let them bring it on, we cannot risk the BBI because of a small stalemate,” Outa told a local daily on Sunday.

Lawyer Ahmenassir Abdulahi had hinted that Baba would betray Marginalized Counties because he cannot risk jeopardizing the BBI and the handshake.

BABA Raila/odm have 2 options on Tuesday when Senate vote on revenue allocation. Option 1, vote with Sen @HonKangata & throw the NFD & Coast counties under the bus.Option 2 vote against Sen Kangata, jeopardise BBI & his BROTHERHOOD with H.E UHURU. Confident option 1 will be taken — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) July 26, 2020

It will be interesting to see the repercussions of Raila’s move on 2022 elections.