COVID-19: Kenya Reports 178 New Cases, 34 Recoveries and 2 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Thursday, June 25, reported 178 new positive cases of coronavirus after 3,918 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

Health Ministry Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Mercy Mwangangi addressed the media during the launch of a call center at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and said that the national tally stands at 5,384

Among the new COVID-19 patients are 3 foreign nationals and the patients` ages range between 1 and 76 years old

The coronavirus cases were distributed as follows:

Nairobi-100 Kajiado-21 Migori-17 Kiambu-16 Busia-8 Mombasa-7 Machakos-4 Nakuru-2 Uasin Gishu-1 Kericho-1 Taita Taveta-1

At the same time, the health ministry reported that 34 more patients were discharged from various health facilities across the country bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,857

Unfortunately, during the presser, the health CAS said that two more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease raising the total number of fatalities to 132

The new figures have been confirmed one day after the government announced measures for home-based care for COVID-29 patients