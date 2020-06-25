ODM Leader Raila Odinga Blocked from China

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has been trending on social media after it emerged that he is in Dubai for surgery.

Raila’s whereabouts have been a mystery since the beginning of the week with Orange House denying reports that the African Union Envoy was ailing or out of the country.

Dennis Itumbi dropped some facts on Raila Odinga's Health then ODM poured their fears, fantasies, desires. Trust me the only Link that will give you facts as it is, is Dennis Itumbi's link. #SystemYaFacts pic.twitter.com/v92GLz96p4 — Captain Dominic Omondi (@CaptainDominicO) June 25, 2020

However, Raila’s brother, Oburu Oginga confirmed on Wednesday that the former Prime Minister is in Dubai for minor back surgery.

The East African Legislative Council (EALA) Member further refuted claims that his brother had travelled to China for treatment. He said Baba could not travel to China because of the strict travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

“He’s not in China. The last time he was there, I think, was in November last year before the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, if you want to go there, you must be ready for a 14-day military quarantine. That’s not tenable, so there is no way he could have gone there,” Oburu told Daily Nation.

Good Morning Kenya, Remember Hon. Raila Odinga in your Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery in Dubai.

Quick Recovery Baba 🙏. pic.twitter.com/FM1zZWcSK5 — Team William RŪTÖ 🇰🇪 (@TeamWiliamRuto) June 25, 2020

Raila got his COVID-19 results on Monday last week after being tested two days earlier. The former PM announced that a COVID-19 certificate would be a very important document in the coming day, a message which hinted at him travelling.

Kenyans have questioned why Baba would seek treatment abroad a time when there have been so many travel restrictions over the virus. Doesn’t he trust local facilities?

In 2010, Raila was treated at the Nairobi Hospital. He went under the knife in a surgery that was to relieve pressure on his brains.