COVID-19: Kenya Reports 72 More Positive Cases, Tally Now 2,093

(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed 72 more positive cases of COVID-19 as the national tally jumps to 2, 021 on Monday June 1.

The recent figures were reported after the countries tested 2892 samples in the last 24 hours

Health Ministry Chief Administration Secretary Rashid Aman in his statement at Afya House said that the nation recorded 72 more positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours

According to his statement, the cases were spread as follows: Nairobi (39), Busia (13), Mombasa (8), Migori (3), Garissa (2), Kiambu (2), Kajiado (4) and Kisumu (1)

The CAS further announced that 17 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospitals raising the total number of recoveries to 499, while two more patients died increasing the number of fatalities to 71.

Dr. Adan affirmed that the government has bestowed more efforts on testing despite the shortages of reagents needed in testing for the virus.

According to him, the targeted mass testing has helped the country to identify more COVID-19 patients

At the same time, he said that the Health Ministry is tracing the people who tested positive for coronavirus but provided wrong contacts details