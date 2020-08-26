Uhuru Extends Curfew, Closure Of Entertainment Joints!

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta while addressing the nation on Wednesday ordered the extension of the night-time curfew and closure of entertainment joints for another 30 days

“The closure of bars and nightclubs is continued for a further 30 days. However, the prohibition against the sale of alcohol by licensed hotels with residence is vacated. In the next 30 days, bar owners, in consultation with the Ministry of Health will develop self-regulating mechanisms as part of their civic responsibility to their clientele, in order to allow their resumption. Closing time for restaurants and eateries be and is hereby varied by one hour from 7pm to 8pm, effective Thursday, August, 27,” the president said

However, the Head of the State maintained that the coronavirus infections has reached “a manageable level”

The President Was addressing the nation from the Nairobi State House when he declared that the government’s efforts to thwart the spread of the novel virus has given Kenyans some hope.

During his address, the President disclosed that the coronavirus national tally has hit 33, 016 after 213 more people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours

At the same time, he announced that the total number of recoveries rose to 19, 296 after 241 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the respiratory disease

“As of this morning, COVID-19 cases in the country rose by 213 bringing the total caseload to 33,016. Five more people have succumbed and 241 others have recovered. Although we have tried to flatten the curve nationally, The COVID-19 crisis has now shifted from Nairobi and Mombasa counties to rural areas. For this reason, I direct CS Mutahi Kagwe and CoG to form a national reference group to review this trend,” the president said.

Unfortunately, the president verified the death of five more patients rasing the number of fatalities to 564.

The President also announced that the number of people allowed to attend funerals and weddings was reexamined upwards to 100, however, they are strictly obliged to observe all the MoH measures to contain coronavirus

The president hailed the government`s effort to battle coronavirus hours after Tourism cabinet secretary Najib Balala announced that Kenya is the first country to be awarded Safer Tourism Seal by the Rebuilding Travel umbrella

“On behalf of my country, I am happy to receive this recognition that shows we are headed in the right direction in regard to the COVID-19 safety protocols,” Balala said after being virtually presented by the award

“To receive this recognition, a destination must address key aspects known as “tourism surety” through ensuring, travelers’ safety, security, destination’s reputation, economic viability, and health,” he added

Despite the President hailing the government for apparently winning the virus, there is pressure from parents to reopen school before January 2021 that was announced by the Ministry of Education.

