Covid-19 Quarantine Quagmire hits Travelers to Kenya

KDRTV News-The Kenyan Government has rescinded its decision to allow international travelers to head to their various destinations without Covid-19 Mandatory quarantine after they arrive in Kenya.

Now the Government has backtracked on it’s earlier decision and demands that anyone arriving in the Country must declare their status on Covid-19 and then head to a designated Quarantine facility for 14 days and then head to their destination after the 14 day period.

The Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr.Mutahi Kagwe reiterated the Government’s efforts to ensure proper protocols are followed to guarantee the safety of Kenyans.

