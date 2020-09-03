Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

COVID-19: 4 Dies as National Caseload Hits 34, 705

The Ministry of Health has reported that 212 more people have contracted the novel coronavirus rasing the national tally to 34, 705, after 3, 937 samples were tested between Wednesday and Thursday.

Avatar

By

Published

COVID 19 4 Dies as National Caseload Hits 34 705 2
COVID 19 4 Dies as National Caseload Hits 34 705 2

(KDRTV)-According to Sr. Rashid Aman who spoke in Homa Bay town, the new patients are constituted of 14 foreign nationals with 132 males and 80 females; the youngest patient is an e-month-old infant, and the oldest is 76 years

At the same time, the CAS announced that 195 patients recovered from the respiratory disease rasing the number of recoveries to 20, 644.

READ ALSORussia First Country To Approve COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Is Safe For Use

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said that 141 patients recovered under the Home-based care program while 54 others were discharged from various health facilities across the country

Unfortunately, the CAS announced that four more patients died bringing the number of fatalities to 585.

The new cases were distributed as follows in various counties;

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  1. Nairobi-96
  2. Mombasa- 21
  3. Busia-10
  4. Kiambu-11
  5. Uasin Gishu-9
  6. Laikipia-9
  7. Taita Taveta-8
  8. Narok-8
  9. Machakos-7
  10. Nakuru-7
  11. Kilifi-6
  12. Lamu-6
  13. Kajiado-4
  14. Bomet-2
  15. Bungoma-1
  16. Kericho-1
  17. Kwale-1
  18. Migori-1
  19. Murang`a-1
  20. Nyeri-1
  21. West Pokot-1
  22. Meru-1

KDRTV understands that President Uhuru Kenyatta had hinted that the coronavirus infection curve was flattening.

However, the World Health Organization refuted such claims citing lower of testing as a result of insufficient testing kits

READ ALSOPreliminary Results Find UK-Developed Vaccine Safe, Induces Immune Reaction

The Ministry of Education through CS Goerge Magoha had also informed parents to brace for the earlier opening of schools

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Previously, the CS had announced that schools would reopen in January 2021.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News, bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

mutahi kagwe mutahi kagwe

News

Mutahi Kagwe’s Late Night Message That Has Worried Kenyans

(KDRTV)-Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe is a man under siege. He was once the darling and a true hero to Kenyans when he was appointed...

24 hours ago
recsq2 recsq2

News

Totally Unimaginable: This Is The Salary A Recce Squad Officer Takes Home In A Month

(KDRTV) – The Recce Squad Company of Kenya is an elite General Service Unit paramilitary unit. Recce squad officers undergo basic training at Embakasi...

10 hours ago
DPP Orders Arrest Of Governor Obado His 4 Children Over Ksh. 73 M Fraud DPP Orders Arrest Of Governor Obado His 4 Children Over Ksh. 73 M Fraud

News

Obado Dares ODM to Impeach Him as Migori MCAs Defy Raila

(KDRTV) – ODM does not have the numbers to impeach Migori Governor Okoth Obado, the embattled County boss has said. In an interview with...

10 hours ago
HEALTH OFFICERS 730x414 1 HEALTH OFFICERS 730x414 1

News

Mourners Brutally Beat Health Workers After Burying COVID-19 Victim in Machakos

Eight health workers are nursing serious injuries at a Machakos hospital after being attacked at a funeral in Kathiani sub-county on Wednesday evening.

9 hours ago