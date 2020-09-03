COVID-19: 4 Dies as National Caseload Hits 34, 705

(KDRTV)-According to Sr. Rashid Aman who spoke in Homa Bay town, the new patients are constituted of 14 foreign nationals with 132 males and 80 females; the youngest patient is an e-month-old infant, and the oldest is 76 years

At the same time, the CAS announced that 195 patients recovered from the respiratory disease rasing the number of recoveries to 20, 644.

He said that 141 patients recovered under the Home-based care program while 54 others were discharged from various health facilities across the country

Unfortunately, the CAS announced that four more patients died bringing the number of fatalities to 585.

The new cases were distributed as follows in various counties;

Nairobi-96 Mombasa- 21 Busia-10 Kiambu-11 Uasin Gishu-9 Laikipia-9 Taita Taveta-8 Narok-8 Machakos-7 Nakuru-7 Kilifi-6 Lamu-6 Kajiado-4 Bomet-2 Bungoma-1 Kericho-1 Kwale-1 Migori-1 Murang`a-1 Nyeri-1 West Pokot-1 Meru-1

KDRTV understands that President Uhuru Kenyatta had hinted that the coronavirus infection curve was flattening.

However, the World Health Organization refuted such claims citing lower of testing as a result of insufficient testing kits

The Ministry of Education through CS Goerge Magoha had also informed parents to brace for the earlier opening of schools

Previously, the CS had announced that schools would reopen in January 2021.

