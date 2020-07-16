COVID-19: Kenya Confirms 421 New Infections, 570 Recoveries, 8 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Health Ministry Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday, July 16, announced that Kenya reported 421 new COVID-19 cases raising the national tally to 11,637.

He said that the new figures were reported after 3895 samples were tested in the last 24 hours; So far, 230,096 samples have been tested.

Mutahi Kagwe also said that out of the 421 new COVID-19 patients, 409 are Kenyan nationals while 12 remaining are foreign nationals

Again, out of the new patients, 297 are males while 124 are females and the youngest patient is a one-year-old baby while the oldest patient is a 93-year-old man

Mutahi Kagwe also said that out of 47 counties, 42 counties have so far reported cases of coronavirus with Nairobi county leading with the number of cases

The CS who was speaking during a presser in Nakuru announced that 570 more patients have recovered in various health care facilities in the country but some also from home-based care also recovered (12 recovered while undergoing home-based care while 512 recovered while in various health facilities across the country)

This is the first time Kenya has recorded the highest number of recoveries in a day since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

Again, the CS announced that the government is going to embark on home-based care after reports emerged that several health facilities across the country have been crowded

The total number of recoveries now stands at 3638

Unfortunately, 8 more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 217

The CS who speaking at Nakuru county also appealed to the residents to observe the health guidelines imposed by the Ministry of health to contain the spread of the virus.