Magoha Dissolves UoN Council, Revokes Appoinment Of Kaima as VC

(KDRTV)-The Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has dissolved The University Of Nairobi Council and at the same time revoked the appointment of Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution

In a circular seen by KDRTV, the CS said that Kaima will continue serving as the University Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Human Resource and Administration

The CS made the changes via a special Kenya Gazzete CCXII-No. 10 on Friday, January 17

We have also confirmed a statement that the CS has appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance, Planning, and Development) Professor Isaac Meroka Mbeche as acting VC.

“In addition to revoking the entire council with immediate effect, Magoha revoked the appointment of Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama as the vice chancellor of The University of Nairobi until the ongoing consultative process of appointing a substantive vice-chancellor is completed. Prof. Kiama will continue dispensing his duties as deputy vice-chancellor in charge of human resources and administration at the university. “He also appointed Prof Isaac Meroka Mbeche to the position of acting vice-chancellor with immediate effect, pending the conclusion of the process of appointment of a substantive vice-chancellor,” the press release stated.

Other persons whose appointment were also revoked include Dr. Julia Ojiambo, who is said to have served as chairperson of the council, Joice Marie Rarieya, Flora Mtuweta Mighulo, Isaac Chebon Kiprop, Kariuki Muchemi, and Hassan Abdi Mohanud

We understand that Kaima beat Prof Madara Ogot and Prof Patricia G. Kameri Mbote to the VC position on Monday, December 6, 2020, before Magoha revoked the appointment