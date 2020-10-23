Connect with us

CS Magoha Hints Remaining Classes May Stay at Home Longer

CS Magoha in Kakamega on Friday
CS Magoha in Kakamega on Friday

(KDRTV) – The government is not in a hurry to reopen schools for the remaining classes, Education CS George Magoha has said.

Speaking in Kakamega on Friday, the CS gave the strongest hint that learners in the classes who“We have had small pockets of outbreaks in places such as Mombasa, which have necessitated certain actions, for example the closure of schools for two weeks, but we are happy nothing serious has happened,” he said. have not reopened may be staying at home until up to January next year.

He said the Ministry will audit how Grade 4s, class 8, and Form iv learners have faired since they were allowed to resume classes two weeks ago.

“What we said is that we were going to monitor how everything is going and shall make an announcement in consultation with the Interior,” Magoha said.

The CS also ruled out the chances of closing the schools after cases of COVID-19 soared this week. Two schools were closed in Mombasa after learners and teachers tested positive for the virus.

“We have had small pockets of outbreaks in places such as Mombasa, which have necessitated certain actions, for example, the closure of schools for two weeks, but we are happy nothing serious has happened,” he said.

A local media had earlier reported that the government may reopen the remaining classes on Monday next week. However, Magoha has said these are just media creations.

