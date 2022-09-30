President William Ruto Appoints Committee to Review CBC

President William Ruto has gazetted a 49 member committee to review the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

In the Gazette notice dated September 29, the head of state said that the committee will assess the CBC and give recommendations.

“It will assess and recommend an appropriate structure to implement the CBC system as well as study all laws governing the basic education subsector,” the Gazette notice reads in part.

“This includes including but not limited to value based education, community service learning, parental empowerment and engagement, the assessment and examination framework and the quality assurance and standards framework.” it added.

President Ruto also assigned the working taskforce with examining the teacher deployment rules and school administration in general.

“To review and recommend appropriate financing framework including capitation and minimum essential package grants for all basic education levels.

“To review and recommend a framework for physical and infrastructure development and coordination of public-private partnerships for improved access and quality provision,” Ruto stated through the Gazette Notice.

The taskforce will be headed by Raphael Munavu and will comprise of renowned teacher, Peter Tabichi, Kenyatta Vice Chancellor, Paul Wainaina and his University of Nairobi counterpart, Stephen Gitahi Kiama.

Other members of the CBC task force include Kizito Wangalwa, Augusta Mwihaki Muthigani, Peter Barasa, Ahmed Yussuf, Jone Mose, Hassan Mwakimako, Lynette Mwende Ndile, Wilson Kogo, Stephen Mbugua Ngari, David Some, Halima Saado Abdilahi, Ciriaka Gitonga, Purity Mbaabu, Edward Katue Nzinga, Virginia Wahome, Robert Juma Wamalwa, Charles Kyalo Mutinda, Anthony Cheruiyot Sitienei, Bishop Geffrey Waweru Gichoki, Rev Seline Chepngeno Ronoh, Laila Abubakar, Daniel Otieno Randa, John Kamiti Munyua.

During the campaigns, President William Ruto pledged that the Competency-Based Curriculum will be reviewed to address concerns raised by parents, teachers, and education stakeholders.

