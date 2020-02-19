Deadly Coronavirus Global Death is Over 2000

(KDRTV)-The global death toll of the deadly Coronavirus which started in the Chinese province Hubei is now more than 2000- according to the latest report released on Tuesday

China`s National Health Commission (NHC) on Tuesday, disclosed 136 more people lost their lives from coronavirus in mainland China

Out of the statistics, 132 deaths occurred in Hubei province where the disease started

This figure has pushed the coronavirus death toll in mainland China to 2004 and global death toll to 2009

Five deaths have so far occurred outside mainland Chine-Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philipines and France recording one death each.

The global number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is at 75,115 with many cases in mainland China, and more specific to Hubei province

China`s National Health Commission is set to release the data for another province regarding the cases of coronavirus

As much as much efforts have been bestowed to battle the dreadful virus, there is bads new released by the World Health Organization (WHO)

WHO said that the vaccine to the disease might take 12 to 18 months to be developed

The Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a presser on Tuesday said that the vaccine of the virus is still about one year away

KDRTV understands that many countries have suspended their flights to China amid fears of coronavirus infection.