Deputy President William Ruto Assures His UDA Members Fair Nominations

UDA party nominations are around the corner. The Deputy President William Ruto is set to hold nominations for all elective seats on the 14nth of April. However, the deputy president has ruled out that there will be no direct tickets.

The UDA nominations will be free and fair to all aspirants.

However, Ruto and the team have already printed close to 30 million ballots. Additionally, the only remaining ballots are only 15 million

“I want to assure all candidates across the country that we have the necessary experience and knowledge to run a credible nomination and we know the importance of that exercise.”

Adding, “And as I told our members I will personally supervise to ensure that exercise is above board and every member gets an opportunity to be voted for to win or not win fairly,” Ruto said.

He said UDA will be ready by the weekend to run their primaries. On the other hand, Ruto will take part in supervising the exercise that will be conducted.