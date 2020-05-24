Deputy President William Ruto demands for an exit strategy before he resigns, Tanga Tanga Mp claims

KDRTV News- The Deputy President Dr.William Ruto is in deep thoughts and trouble as his friend turned foe President Kenyatta continues a purge on his supporters in Parliament.

Deputy President William Ruto’s road to State House which seemed to have so many detours recently has now hit a dead end to say the least as his tour guides in the form of aides have been rendered rudderless by the President’s continued purge on Members of Parliament who don’t seem to be in good books with him.

An insider within the Ruto power axis has disclosed to the KDRTV News Desk claiming that it’s not a walk in the park as initially thought for the Deputy President to clinch the 2022 Presidency basing on the development on the ground. But went on to claim that the Deputy President is ready to negotiate an exit package with the President and resign honorably.

Tanga Tanga wing of the Jubilee coalition is dissipating very fast day and night as Ruto support is waning and members of parliament now warming up to the President Uhuru Kenyatta directives to deliver to Kenyans.

The opposition Members of parliament and the Kieleweke wing of the Jubilee coalition ganged up and dealt a big blow to Ruto by impeaching the outgoing Deputy speaker of the Senate Prof. Kithure Kindiki in a record 3 hours debate in the house. Only 7 members voted against the impeachment motion.

It was a dramatic moment when allies of Ruto abandoned him at his hour of need and voted with the Kieleweke team leading the walkout was an eloquent nominated member of Parliament Senator Millicent Omanga who was believed to have vowed to stick with Ruto to the cross but abandoned him at the eleventh hour. Other Senators who abandoned Ruto were from his own backyard a notable figure was Professor Margret Kamar who voted for the ouster of Professor Kindiki.

