Deputy William Ruto’s Bodyguard Falls From Speeding Vehicle

Earlier today, Deputy William Ruto together with his Kenya Kwanza team visited Kajiado county. During his visit, he went to Ongata Rongai, Kiserian, Matasya and Ngong where he interacted with many residents of Kajiado county.

However, during his visit, one of his body guard rolled from a speeding vehicle as they were escorting him.

The video met different reaction as the driver did not notice when the body guard fell from the vehicle. He proceeded with the motorcade.

Luckily, he was noticed as soon as possible and he boarded another vehicle which was one of the vehicles used to escort the deputy president.

On the other hand as Ruto was touring all this places, he was accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua and Moses Kuria among others.

Ruto went ahead and continued to campaign. During the visits, Ruto promised the people of Rongai that he will also make sure they are part of the bottom up economy and he is willing to assist in all small business sector. However, ongata rongai aspirant under the UDA ticket