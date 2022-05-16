Connect with us

News

Deputy William Ruto’s Bodyguard Falls From Speeding Vehicle

By

Published

images 14
William Ruto In Kajiado

Earlier today, Deputy William Ruto together with his Kenya Kwanza team visited Kajiado county. During his visit, he went to Ongata Rongai, Kiserian, Matasya and Ngong where he interacted with many residents of Kajiado county.

However, during his visit, one of his body guard rolled from a speeding vehicle as they were escorting him.

images 15 1

William Ruto In Kajiado

The video met different reaction as the driver did not notice when the body guard fell from the vehicle. He proceeded with the motorcade.

Luckily, he was noticed as soon as possible and he boarded another vehicle which was one of the vehicles used to escort the deputy president.

Here is the video

On the other hand as Ruto was touring all this places, he was accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua and Moses Kuria among others.

Also read Nelson Havi Reacts After Raila’s Bodyguard Was Humiliated at Nyayo Stadium

Ruto went ahead and continued to campaign. During the visits, Ruto promised the people of Rongai that he will also make sure they are part of the bottom up economy and he is willing to assist in all small business sector. However, ongata rongai aspirant under the UDA ticket

