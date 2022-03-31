Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Details Of CJ Martha Koome’s BBI Ruling

By

Published

sUPREME COURT 1170x614 1

Chief Justice Martha Koome has delivered her ruling in the Building Bridges Initiative appeal in the Supreme court.

The CJ agreed with two out of seven issues that were raised during the petition hearing.

The Chief Justice agreed with the Court of Appeal and the High Court that the President cannot begin constitutional amendments while he is serving as the Head of state.

She also concurred with the lower courts on the BBI’s Second Schedule, which suggested the formation of 70 more constituencies, bringing the total to 360 from the present 290.

She, however, disagreed with the Court of Appeal and the High Court on the President’s immunity. In her judgement, she argued that legal procedures against a sitting head of state are not allowed.

Additionally, the Chief Justice stated that the lower courts erred in determining the application of the Basic Structure Doctrine, claiming that it does not apply to Kenya.

Also Read Inside Uhuru Kenyatta’s Plan to Control Azimio la Umoja Coalition Ahead of August Polls

On the issue of public participation, the Chief Justice argued that it was met because 45 of the 47 counties approved the BBI recommendations.

However, Koome submitted an advise to the National Assembly on how public engagement should be regulated.

She observed that there was currently no legal framework guiding how public engagement should be handled, and urged politicians to establish appropriate laws.

Additionally, she determined that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was correctly established during the BBI and made no errors in authenticating the signatures gathered by the BBI secretariat.

Concerning the referendum on numerous questions, the Chief Justice determined that it was premature to make such a conclusion because the referendum had not yet begun.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019