Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Details Of Dp Ruto’s Secret Meetings With Top NASA Officials Emerge

By

Published

Nasa

Deputy President William Ruto has been having secret meetings with NASA principles ahead of the 2022 General Election, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has claimed.

Joho said that Ruto has been in talks with the coalition leaders but didn’t specifically mention who among the Nasa leaders was secretly meeting the DP.

He added that the Orange Democratic Party is however not worried about the negotiation but Ruto should not focus on dividing Kenyans.

“Currently, we are even aware some of them are in negotiation with UDA but as ODM we are not complaining,” said Joho.

“Why should they continue dragging Kenyans seeking a united country?”

READ ALSO: Breaking: Fly Over At Kangemi Along Waiyaki Way Collapses

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader released statements denying that they have been in talks with the DP.

ODM Party has also started talks of a possible coalition with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party which is expected to accommodate other political outfits.

The coalition is expected to give DP Ruto fierce competition in the upcoming Presidential election.

The revelation comes after Raila and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka publicly clashed over NASA’s re-union. Kalonzo publicly confessed he can’t back Raila again for another presidential term.

After Mukhisa, Another Woman Comes Out To Badly Expose Speaker Lusaka, Demands Ksh 25M

ODM chief later mocked Kalonzo saying that he has not requested anybody to support him and that he has not declared to be in the 2022 presidential race.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been on fire after other members of the Jubilee party denounced his plan to support NASA in 2022.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019