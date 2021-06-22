Details Of Dp Ruto’s Secret Meetings With Top NASA Officials Emerge

Deputy President William Ruto has been having secret meetings with NASA principles ahead of the 2022 General Election, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has claimed.

Joho said that Ruto has been in talks with the coalition leaders but didn’t specifically mention who among the Nasa leaders was secretly meeting the DP.

He added that the Orange Democratic Party is however not worried about the negotiation but Ruto should not focus on dividing Kenyans.

“Currently, we are even aware some of them are in negotiation with UDA but as ODM we are not complaining,” said Joho.

“Why should they continue dragging Kenyans seeking a united country?”

READ ALSO: Breaking: Fly Over At Kangemi Along Waiyaki Way Collapses

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader released statements denying that they have been in talks with the DP.

ODM Party has also started talks of a possible coalition with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party which is expected to accommodate other political outfits.

The coalition is expected to give DP Ruto fierce competition in the upcoming Presidential election.

The revelation comes after Raila and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka publicly clashed over NASA’s re-union. Kalonzo publicly confessed he can’t back Raila again for another presidential term.

ODM chief later mocked Kalonzo saying that he has not requested anybody to support him and that he has not declared to be in the 2022 presidential race.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been on fire after other members of the Jubilee party denounced his plan to support NASA in 2022.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.