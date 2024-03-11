Details Of Ruto’s Meeting Kenya Kwanza MCAs

President William Ruto on Monday, March 11 held a meeting with Kenya Kwanza MCAs at State House Nairobi.

In a statement after the meeting, President Ruto said the meeting was aimed at exchanging views with the grassroots leaders.

“We are routinely exchanging views with grassroots leaders so that we can accelerate the accomplishment of our country’s development agenda,” President Ruto stated.

During the meeting, Ruto urged Kenya Kwanza Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) to understand the political alliance’s manifesto so that they can explain it to Kenyans at the grassroots.

He said the government is implementing a host of programs aimed at transforming the lives of Kenyans. He cited subsidized fertilizer, universal healthcare, housing, and ICT hubs, among others.

Noting that some farmers have not received subsidized fertilizer because they are unregistered, the President asked MCAs to mobilize them for registration in their wards.

“We will make sure that every region gets adequate fertilizer. Our goal is to increase food production and eradicate hunger,” he said.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking leaders in the Kenya Kwanza coalition including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru.

Other leaders present during the meeting were National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and Speakers from the county assemblies.

This is the first time Ruto has held with MCAs since the Kenya Kwanza government got into office in September 2022.

