Detectives Escort Sarah Cohen To Kitusuru Home

(KDRTV)- Sarah Wairimu Cohen, the besieged wife of brutally murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, was on Monday escorted to her matrimonial home in Kitusuru to collect her personal belonging

The home is currently guarded by the police as it remains a crime scene

Sarah was escorted with Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari who are representing the family of the deceased

Ombeta told the press that Sarah would be allowed to pick “nothing else…not even a knife…not even a spoon…not even salt…not even wine.”

Ombeta further noted that two police officers were also charged with the role of ensuring that Sarah`s movement is monitored with the help of cameras as well

KDRTV understand that the High Court on January 16 permitted Sarah to the matrimonial home but under restriction she only picks her personal items which should include clothing, shoes, grooming items and handbags

The court also restricted to access the rooms that she occupied prior to her arrest

The court also said that it does not have the powers to allow Sarh re-occupy the Kitusuru home that is currently being guarded by the police

Sarh tendered a petition in October last year asserting she was spending a lot of money buying new clothes thus pleaded with the court to allow her to pick her own belonging