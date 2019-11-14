Connect with us
 

Devil From Gatundu Visists Pastor Nganga, Kenyans Go Crazy

Kenyans online go into a rage after a hilarious moment of contentious Neno Evangelism Church. Pastor Nganga met and alleged `devil` from Gatundu.

In a video making rounds in social media, a lady putting a white T-shirt, dark trouser jeans, and the red cap went in front of the church facing off the pastor Nganga and insisting to be a devil, during one of the church services.

The vocal and courageous man of God the lady, and immediately she started gesturing at him while displaying different signs using her fingers.

“Tell me what is that, you want to know me?” the pastor asked the young lady as she performed her antics.

“Who are you, I am the devil from Gatundu, this is my sign,” the ‘lady-devil’ replied while making finger signs.

 

This agitated reactions from Kenyans on Twitter on which a section made fun out of the professedly serious situation according to the faces of the church members.

More interestingly, the lady reinstated her normal status immediately after the pastor said some `spiritual` words.

The controversial pastor has been of late in the limelight. He was recently fined after he exposed the breast of a lady on a live TV.

Months ago, the pastor Nganga was at the center of all controversies after he cast devils out of the famous Gospel musician from Tanzania, Rose Muhando.

 

