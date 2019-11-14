Devil From Gatundu Visists Pastor Nganga, Kenyans Go Crazy

Kenyans online go into a rage after a hilarious moment of contentious Neno Evangelism Church. Pastor Nganga met and alleged `devil` from Gatundu.

In a video making rounds in social media, a lady putting a white T-shirt, dark trouser jeans, and the red cap went in front of the church facing off the pastor Nganga and insisting to be a devil, during one of the church services.

The vocal and courageous man of God the lady, and immediately she started gesturing at him while displaying different signs using her fingers.

“Tell me what is that, you want to know me?” the pastor asked the young lady as she performed her antics. “Who are you, I am the devil from Gatundu, this is my sign,” the ‘lady-devil’ replied while making finger signs.

This agitated reactions from Kenyans on Twitter on which a section made fun out of the professedly serious situation according to the faces of the church members.

More interestingly, the lady reinstated her normal status immediately after the pastor said some `spiritual` words.

The controversial pastor has been of late in the limelight. He was recently fined after he exposed the breast of a lady on a live TV.

Months ago, the pastor Nganga was at the center of all controversies after he cast devils out of the famous Gospel musician from Tanzania, Rose Muhando.

Finally Pastor Ng'ang'a shows us the black devil from Gatundu https://t.co/0oOtn9ckV1 — Francis Muli (@FmuliKE) November 13, 2019

Does that mean the Devil has vacated the other guy from Gatundu? Cos if that's the case, this hapless woman may be the hero we didn't know we needed. lol https://t.co/aKGxycs907 — Eugene (@Justgatz) November 13, 2019

Gatundu gave us the president and now a devil 🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/nJ6KJyanuN — Bett CFC (@BettKMax) November 13, 2019