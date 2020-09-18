DJ MO Responds To Cheating Allegations And Impending Expose By Edgar Obare

(KDRTV-) Being a celebrity can be very hard these days and one has to be very careful who they talk to and what they talk about because human beings tend to use others for some gains.

They can twist words or use some of your innocent photos to malign you for their selfish gains. Many celebrities have gone through this and that is why they are skeptical when you message them for help on their pages.

DJ Mo is the latest victim and one of his fans was chatting with him on his Instagram page and she twisted the whole issue to meaning that he is a womanizer.

The lady sent a message to blogger, Edgar Obare, to expose the saga but Edgar demanded evidence before doing it because it might bring him trouble just like Natalie’s story which sent him to police cells.

ALSO READ: Former KTN News Anchor Esther Arunga Is Back And This Is What She Had To Say

The lady sent her evidence but it was a couple of screenshots pulled from her conversation with DJ Mo and there was nothing really in the conversation.

Kenyans were disappointed after she failed to give tangible evidence that indeed DJ Mo is a womanizer just as she alleged. It looks like she was a hater who is trying to ruin his marriage but Edgar was clever enough not to fall for that.

Fans of DJ Mo took to his Instagram page to get clarity on those allegations and he laughed off those claims by sending laughing emojis.

From the screenshots above, it is clear that Dj Mo is unfazed by the allegations leveled against him by a random girl that was chatting him on Instagram.

It has just turned out to be hot air that had no weight.

Edgar Obare learned his lesson when he was arrested for maligning Natalie Tewa over claims that she was the one who was in Governor Joho’s private jet to Dubai.

He didn’t want to make similar mistakes with size 8 ‘s story.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News