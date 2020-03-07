DP Ruto Reveals Last Conversation With Late Sergeant Kipyegon [VIDEO]

(KDRTV)-Deputy President William Ruto has unveiled his last communication with the late sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was attached to his Harambee Annex office

The second-in-command was speaking during the burial commemoration of the late Kenei in Nakuru county.

According to the DP, they spoke last with Kenei on February 17, just three days before the officer`s remains were retrieved in his home at Imara Daima Estate

“Jumatatu hiyo wakati nilifika kwa ofisi, nikaita yule anayesimamia ulinzi katika ofisi ya majengo ya naibu wa rais Bw. Joseph Rop ambaye ni Commissioner wa Police, na nikamuita yule ambaye anasimamia escort katika hiyo ofisi Bw. William Yampoi…wote wawili walikuja kwa ofisi yangu. Nilitaka kujua ni jambo gani ilitendeka Alhamisi iliyopita,” he said. “Hawa wawili walikuja wakaniambia ilitokea hivi, mpaka wakaniletea CCTV. Mimi nikaita Kenei na wenzake wawili ambaye wanafanya kazi pamoja. Wakasimama mbele yangu pale ofisini,” DP Ruto added.

The Deputy President also said that he questioned the trio to shade more light on what happened at the Annex office on the day that former sports CS Rashid Echesa and two foreign officers were seen there.

“Kenei akaniambia ya kwamba ni kweli, yeye anajuana na Bw. Echesa…alikuwa amepigiwa simu na kuambiwa Echesa na wenzake waliokuja kwa ofisi yangu walikuwa na appointment…ndio akawaruhusu waje katika waiting room,” the DP said.

In the viewpoint of the Mr. Ruto, his colleagues corroborated what he said and they agreed that since the probe is underway, they are ready to visit the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record a statement

He further told the mourners that he came back at the Harambee Annex Ofice on Thursday at around 10 am and summoned the two security bosses he had chatted with on Monday.

“Nilitaka kujua progress ya vile uchunguzi inaendelea kwa sababu yale yalikuwa yamefanyika katika ofisi yangu kwamba eti kuna kandarasi fake ambaye ililetwa ikasign-iwa kwenye ofisi yangu…na ikaniweka matope nyingi…nilikuwa ninataka kujua ukweli wa hayo maneno ni gani,” the DP said.

The two security bosses reportedly briefed Ruto and unveiled that Kenei had not appeared at the DCI offices to record his statement and the phone was off

They also informed the DP, that they had started to pursue Sergeant Kenei

“Mimi mwenyewe nikachukua simu nikauliza huyu Kenei…kwa sababu sikujua huyu Kenei ni mtoto wa Mzee Chesang….huyu Mzee Chesang na Waziri Chelugui wamekuja mpaka nyumbani kwangu Sugoi…lakini sikujua uhusiano wao….nikaambiwa huyu kijana anatoka Solai,” he said. “Mtu wa kwanza ambaye najua anatoka Solai katika mawazo yangu ni huyu kijana Nixon….pia nilimlea ofisini…wakati alitoka university…alikuja akafanya kazi ofisini kwangu…nikamtafuta nikamwambia kama unajua Kenei…naambiwa ofisini kwamba amepotea…hajapatikana…tafadhali kama unamjua tafuta watu wao,” the DP said.

At this time, the Deputy President is when he realized that Kenei was the son of CS Chelugui and he called him to make aware of what transpired.