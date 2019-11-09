DP Ruto Says ODM Won in Kibra By-election After Raila Unleashed Militia

Deputy President William Ruto has struck ODM party leader Raila Odinga quoting that the party`s victory in Kibera slums by-election succeeded after Odinga unleashed militia.

KDRTV learned about a headline in a local daily today pronouncing “Raila Planted Spies in Ruto Kibra Campaign Team”

The DP Ruto posted a snapshot of the daily on his official twitter page, denouncing the content of the publication and asserting that Raila Odinga led party used violence, chaos, and terror to win the by-election.

“The ONLY strategy and structure Tinga’s party had which largely succeeded was,violence, chaos,mayhem & terror meted out by organized baba’s militia the same instruments used by terrorists organizations including outlawed groups. How sad they have learnt nothing from handshake!” read the tweet. https://twitter.com/WilliamsRuto/status/1193064716299636736

Surprisingly, the tweet came a day after Ruto sent a congratulatory message to ODM`s Imran Okoth after his victory in the Kibera by-election.

A few moments after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) presented a winning certificate to Imran Okoth, DP Ruto did not buy time to show his interest in the Raila`s ‘bedroom’.

“Pongezi Benard Okoth for Kibra. Congrats Mariga, Team Jubilee & supporters for daring the so-called ‘bedroom’, braving the chaos/violence, to double our vote from 12%(2017) to 26% now. Our competitors came down 78% (2017) to 52%,” wrote DP Ruto. https://twitter.com/WilliamsRuto/status/1192687499807789056

According to Ruto, the Raila led party has retained the seat while had served notice.

Through twitter, the Deputy President alluded that Odinga used illegal groups and militia terrorists as a tool to confront innocent supporters whose responsibility was to exercise their democratic rights.