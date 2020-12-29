DP Ruto Scheming To Ditch Jubilee For New UDA?

(KDRTV)- Kenyans have been left figuring the next course of Deputy President William Ruto after his ally registered a new political party

The registration of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has left a section of politicians anticipating mass exit from the Jubilee Party by DP`s allies.

The Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) Anne Nderitu announced that the party would replace Party for Development and Reforms (PDR)

The new party resolved to use a wheelbarrow to substitute the bull as the party`s new symbol

The registrar has also given seven days for anybody having objection about the party to raise his or her concern

“Any person with a written submission concerning the intended changes by the political party, shall within seven days from the date of this publication, deposit them with the registrar of political parties,” said Nderitu.

The party has also changed its slogan from Mabadiliko an Ustawi to Kazi ni Kazi

KDRTV establishes that wheelbarrow has been symbolic in DP Ruto’s campaign

The party has emerged at a time when there are heated political discourse concerning the vacant Nairobi gubernatorial seat

The party is also set to stage candidates in Kabuchai, Machakos, and Matungu by-elections

Since Deputy President is facing hard times to acquire a Jubilee Party ticket in 2022, he would opt for other means including joining other political parties.

Therefore, many Kenyans have speculated that the Deputy President could be scheming to be the presidential flag bearer of the party in 2022.

