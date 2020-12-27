William Ruto was Singing in Christian Union, when I was a UoN Student Leader – Miguna Miguna

(KDRTV) – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has dismissed claims that he has joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga faction, claiming that the DP does not match his level.

In an exclusive interview with KDRTV on Sunday evening, the famed lawyer said that Ruto might be richer now but he was singing in the Christian union when he (Miguna) was a student leader during their time at the University of Nairobi.

“When I was a student leader at UoN, William Ruto was not at my level. He was singing in the Christian Union and I was a student leader. He is not my level both ideologically and philosophically,” Miguna fired after being asked by the audience.

Both Miguna Miguna and Ruto were at UoN sometime between 1986 and 1990. The Canadian based lawyer, was the treasurer of the student union in 1986/87 academic year. However, he was expelled in 1987 following a fall-out with the administration. He was given political asylum by the Canadian government after falling out with the Daniel Arap Moi administration.

On the other hand, Ruto graduated with a BSc in Botany and Zoology in 1990 and joined the Moi administration as part of the Youth for KANU (YK-1992) movement. He has been in politics since that period.

Miguna has declared his candidature for Nairobi gubernatorial by-elections, slated for February 18, 2021. He says that he is overqualified if the grounds on which city dwellers voted for former governor Mike Sonko are anything to go by. Sonko is neither qualified to tie Miguna’s shoelaces or chauffeur him.

In 2017, Miguna was the only candidate with a manifesto. He has plans to ensure Nairobians have access to water, infrastructure, and a good transport system.

“I want to bring subway systems to Nairobians so that citizens cannot be reduced to wild animals traveling with vehicles on the streets which is very dangerous. Nairobi residents need a public transit system because Matatus are very dangerous,” Miguna said.

He also promised to eradicate slums and create jobs for city residents.

It is not clear how Miguna plans to achieve all this as he has been blocked from entering the country since his controversial deportation in 2018. Miguna was deported to Canada after he swore-in ODM leader Raila Odinga in January 2018. Efforts to return back home have proved futile despite the courts issuing several orders in his favor.

Asked about Kenyans’ peculiar voting behavior, where they have ended up electing people with questionable characters, Miguna said he cannot blame the electorate because they always don’t have choices on the ballot. They are forced to choose between a group of cartels.