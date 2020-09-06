Connect with us

News

DP Ruto Sets Ground For 2022 Putting Uhuru`s Legacy At Risk

By

Published

ruto mad at uhuru
ruto mad at uhuru

(KDRTV)-Deputy President William Ruto has recently modified his political antics from meeting grassroots mobilizers to his usual national tours.

It is explicit that the Deputy President is setting grounds for 2022 something that has put President Uhuru Kenyatta`s legacy at risk.

The DP who is scheming to succeed Uhuru has previously been meeting grassroots networks at his residences in Sugoi and Nairobi after the Ministry of Health imposed coronavirus containment measures

READ ALSODP Ruto`s Allies Warn Of `Messy` Revenge Against Uhuru

Mr. Ruto visited Mombasa on Sartuday where he convened several meetings with political and religious leaders from the six counties on the coast.

Who Is In DP Ruto`s Political Camp? 

As many politicians are readying themselves for the 2022 general elections, political parties are not left out. Jubilee party has been greatly affected by different opinions linked to 2022 politics.

The party lately ejected DP Ruto`s allies from powerful houses in both houses as well as various ministries.

The DP complained that the party was keen to thwart his 2022 political ambitions

However, the politicians allied to the second-in-command warned that things will get ‘nasty and messy’ when they will start to defend their general.

In his recent tour to the coast, Mr. Ruto was accompanied by MPs Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Lydia Haika (Woman Rep, Taita Taveta), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Wangui Ngirici (Woman Rep, Kirinyaga) Gladys Sholei (Woman Rep, Uasin Gishu) and Kimani Ichungw’a (Kikuyu).

KDRTV also understands that Ruto hosted community leaders from Nyandarua and Kajiado counties. He is also expected to attend a church service in Machakos county.

While addressing bystanders who barricaded his convoy after church service, Ruto said; “I want to tell you that in the days to come, we will not accept to be taken back to tribal politics, hatred. We should unite as one people. The most important thing is that it is not what the leaders want but what wananchi wants,” he told the crowd.

READ ALSOWilliam Ruto Accused Of Betraying Ailing Moses Kuria Despite The Gatundu South MP Supporting Him

KDRTV notes that the presidential bid in 2022 is very complicated awaiting vivid political alliances; it is not clear yet if President Uhuru Kenyatta will support his deputy or will support ODM`s, Raila Odinga.

