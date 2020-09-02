William Ruto Accused Of Betraying Ailing Moses Kuria Despite The Gatundu South MP Supporting Him

(KDRTV) – Controversial Member of Parliament for Gatundu South Constituency, Moses Kuria has hit the headlines today after testing positive for COVID-19. The guy has reportedly been admitted in Karen hospital for the past 27 days. This came as a shock to most Kenyans who have been taking COVID-19 as a joke especially after Dennis Okari’s ‘COVID Millionaires’ investigative report.

One blogger by the name Douglas Okari has come out to condemn William Ruto for failing to show support and compassion towards the Gatundu South lawmaker who has been one of his strongest foot soldiers from Central Kenya.

According to Douglas, the Deputy President has never even made a simple call to Mose Kuria to know how he is doing. He has also never made a point of going to see him in hospital. But maybe the blogger forgot the fact that COVID-19 patients are not supposed to be visited because the disease is highly contagious.

Here is what Douglas had to say, “Who is William Ruto? Moses Kuria has been battling Covid-19 at Karen Hospital for 27 days but your Deputy President has not even made a call or gone to see him. These are the people who used to rant that Hustler movement iko imara! Now you’ve understood Ruto!?”

Ruto’s supporters were immediately on his case as they could not understand why the blogger had to point fingers at their man.

“Wewe unafikiria Corona ni malaria unaenda ku visit mtu na Ribena na maembe?” one twitter use, Edukip85 retorted.

Calvin Kipchirchir asked on the tweet, “Now this is foolishness. How can you visit a COVID-19 patient when it’s contagious and you are quarantined?”

J Kosgey commented, “Do you live inside William Ruto’s phones both landlines and cellphones to know if they communicate or not?”

Whether Douglas Okari is right or wrong is something that only Moses Kuria can tell us.

