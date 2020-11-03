DP William Ruto Cancels Ukambani Tour Over COVID-19 Tour

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has cancelled his tour of Ukambani region which was scheduled for this weekend over rising cases of COVID-19. The DP was to visit the three Ukambani counties of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui from Friday this week.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ruto said he has decided to significantly scale down his public engagements over fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

“The upsurge in Covid19 cases strongly indicates that a second wave my be in the offing. For this reason, I have decided to significantly scale down my public engagements until further notice.

“The empowerment meetings for this weekend in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni are postponed,” the DP said.

The announcement comes days after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe warned Kenyans against attending political rallies because they will contract the deadly virus.

Ruto has been crisscrossing the country to popularise his hustler narrative in the name of empowering local wananchi. The meetings have attracted large rallies with most attendees including Ruto himself neither observing social distancing nor wearing masks.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will chair an extraordinary session to discuss the rising number of cases.

It is expected that the President may announce new containment measures including a ban on all political rallies until at least December. Could Ruto be taking early precautions?