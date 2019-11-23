DP William Ruto Holds Appreciation Party For Mariga

Deputy President William Ruto held a thanksgiving ceremony for the Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga in the ended Kibra by-election.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party candidate Imran Okoth won the by-elections.

The Deputy President organized a ceremony of Jubilee candidate on Thursday, November 7, after the Kibra by-election.

On his twitter post, the Jubilee Deputy Party leader stated that the government`s dedication to developing the city slum will continue despite the loss.

“Our resolve to transform the area did not end with the outcome of the polls; we will continue pushing for a better Kibra through informed politics and building partnerships with like-minded leaders,” the DP tweeted on Friday, November 22

DP Ruto had said that the ODM party leader Raila Odinga used violence to win the Kibra by-eclection.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and former Kakamega Senator Boni Kwalwale were engaged in ugly scenes with ODM supporters in the City slum during the by-election

Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga was second after Imran Okoth with 11, 230.

A total of 24 candidates contested for the seat.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta contradicted Ruto’s sentiment saying that the Kibra by-election was splendid.