DPP Orders Arrest, Prosectuion Of Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthoni Njoki Over Graft

(KDRTV)-Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has secured the arrest and pursuit of the Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthoni Njuki over corruption

The county boss alongside other county officials is implicated in awarding irregular a solid waste project contract worth Ksh. 34 million

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The DPP in his statement hinted that Westomaxx Investments Limited, a company that tendered fake documents was awarded the tender at a cost Ksh. 34, 998, 500.00

READ ALSO: Obado Dares ODM to Impeach Him as Migori MCAs Defy Raila

Interestingly enough, the Chief Officer Environment, Fridah Muthoni issued Westomaxx Investments Limited with LPO before the expiry of 14 days which is a breach of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The DPP also said that the company went ahead and installed an incinerator they had procured from Generation Electronic & Allied Company Limited, a company that is linked to Governor Njuki.

According to reports, the Generation Electronic & Allied Co. Ltd had imported the generator to Kenya at a cost of Ksh.3, 879, 945.30.

“The fraud at the County, Government was perpetrated by the county officials at the Procurement Department and Finance Department who disregarded the procurement laws and procedures,” said DPP Haji. “Due to the fraud involved in winning the tender, Westomaxx Investments Limited fraudulently acquired the said amount of Kshs 34,998,500.00 from the County Government of Tharaka Nithi.” Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The DPP also claims that the project was procured without Environmental Impact Assessment and without evaluation by NEMA.

“The project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and before being licensed by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA),” the DPP added.

READ ALSO: Senators Move To Rescue Obado From Cruel Hands Of ODM

Other individuals the DPP wants to be arrested and charged include:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fridah Muthoni Murungi – Chief Officer of Environment and Natural Resources Floridah Kiende Nywigah – Acting Director, Procurement Highton Muriithi Njue – Finance Officer Teresia Kagoji Mburia – Finance Officer Arch. Lee Mwenda Munene – Department of Roads, Infrastructure, and Housing Japhet Mutugi Nkonge – Procurement Officer Emily Nkatha Micheni – Procurement Officer Mike Mwiandi Muriithi – Accountant Elosy Kariithi Matti – Officer Kenneth Muguiya Ngai – Director, Westomaxx Investments Ltd/Kenstar Electricals and Hardware Ltd Caroline Sheila Wambui – Director, Westomaxx Investments Ltd/Kenstar Electricals and Hardware Ltd Allan Muriithi Gitonga – Director, Gentech Suppliers Ltd George Miano – Businessman

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News, bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.