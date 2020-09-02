Connect with us

Senators Move To Rescue Obado From Cruel Hands Of ODM

Obado
Obado

(KDRTV)-A segment of Senators has denounced the move by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party to impeach the embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado over graft accusations

KDRTV understands that the director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji had ordered the arrested of Mr. Obado, his four children, and other proxies over the misappropriation of public funds worth Ksh. 73 million

The senators censured the move as a bad one where governors would be ejected from offices before that are found guilty

The Nandi Senator Samson Cheregei who is an immediate former chairperson for senate committee on justice, legal affairs, and human rights reiterated that the law obliges that one is presumed innocent until he or she is proven guilty in the court of law

He also criticized Justice Mumbi Ngugi for issues rulings that barred governors from accessing their offices once they are arrested and charged with graft among other charges

“We need to overrule Mumbi Ngugi’s law, we can’t afford to have governors impeached on uninhabited allegations, the motive behind could be some issues are political and members of county assembly would be used by some politicians to do away with their governors,’’ Cherargei argued.

However, the Migori Senator Ochilo Ayako said that the matter in his county is a constitutional responsibility of the MCAs to decide

“It’s upon the MCAs in Migori to find out what are some of the laws that the governor has violated and initiate the process of his removal from office by impeachment motion, but any other person can only be entitled to give his or her views,’’ said the senator.

According to our previous reports, Governor Obado had faulted Senator Ochilo as the one coordinating his impeachment course

At the same time, Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina said that matters linked to the ejection of governors should not be commenced at the national level or rather be initiated at various county assemblies

“We have fought long battle to see devolution works, we cannot accept the same money devolved be misappropriated but it is wiser for members of parliament to start casting stones before the matter arrives on the floor of the House,’’ Ledama argued.

KDRTV understands that the ODM party had signaled its Migori County MCAs to initiate an impeachment process of the besieged Governor

