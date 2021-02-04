Drama as ‘Pastor’ Mike Sonko Turns Police Cells into Worship Centre

(KDRTV) – Cops at Gigiri Police Station were treated to a night of ‘blessings’ as former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko led other inmates in worship and praise.

The ex-Governor, who spent the night at the facility after being arrested a day earlier, pleaded with God for intersessory prayers accompanied with songs praising the most high.

Read Also: Mike Sonko Claims Kenyatta Family is After Him

The session was so loud and intense that officers had to ask Sonko and his five colleagues to tone down.

The politician later retired to the cold slab at around midnight. Officers say Sonko was in a jovial mood as he shared his dinner of pilau and chicken with fellow inmates. The meal had been delivered by his wife Primrose Mbuvi.

Unfortunately, it seems like the prayers didn’t work as Sonko was taken out of the facility at around 5:00 AM the next day, long before his wife had arrived with a change of clothes and breakfast.

The Governor was presented before Anti-corruption magistrate Douglas Ogoti later on Wednesday.

Here, Sonko cried as he narrated how he had slept on a cold floor without a blanket and mattress. He told the court that the police were planning to harm him.

This didn’t deter detectives from orchestrating their next move, charging Sonko with terror related crimes.

He is accused of not only financing a terror group but that he is also on the verge of purchasing dangerous weapons and ammunition.

Read Also: How Controversial Photo Landed Sonko in Trouble

It was late in the day when Sonko was presented at Kamiti Maximum Prisons. Police hope this will be his home for the next one month.