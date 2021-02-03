Connect with us

Defiant Mike Sonko Claims Kenyatta Family is after him

IMG 20210202 070013
IMG 20210202 070013

(KDRTV) – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has claimed that his current tribulations are related to an altercation he has with the Kenyatta family.

Appearing before Anti-corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti at Milimani Courts on Wednesday, the ex-city boss claimed that the State has fabricated cases against him because he refused to withdraw an affidavit he has filed against Kristina Pratt Kenyatta, President Uhuru’s sister.

Sonko is facing seven charges of robbery with violence and five more charges of assault at the Kiambu Law courts. He denied all the charges on Tuesday.

KDRTV had earlier reported that detectives had questioned the politician about some of his utterances, linking the Kenyatta Family to Corruption.

Last month, Sonko accused Kristina Pratt of trying to influence the appointment of Nairobi Deputy Governor. She allegedly claimed that her ‘person’ had President Uhuru Kenyatta’s blessings.

He further claimed that President Kenyatta had rejected Ann Mwenda Kananu because he thought she was Sonko’s girlfriend.

Ms Kananu was sworn – in as Deputy Governor last month, paving way for her to assume the office of Governor. However, the High Court has stopped her swearing in until the determination of a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya.

Meanwhile, the hearing of Sonko’s corruption case has been temporarily stopped to allow the defendant’s new lawyers familiarise themselves with the case.

Sonko fired his legal team last week and has now appointed Senior Counsel John Khaminwa, Assa Nyakundi and Danstan Omari as his new reps.

