News

Duale To Uhuru: Pay Kalembe his Ksh 6 Million As You Agreed

By

Published

kalembe ndile 1280x720 1

Garissa Member of Parliament Hon. Aden Duale has asked Jubilee Party leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta to pay the late Kalembe Ndile Ksh 6 million owed to his party Independent Party(Tip Tip).

While addressing the parliament, Duale said that Jubilee should compensate Kalembe for folding his party and joining Jubilee. Tip Tip was among 14 political parties that merged to form Jubilee.

“Hon. Kalembe kept asking for 6 million for folding his party,” he said asking the party majority leader Amos Kimunya and the Party Whip Emmanuel Wangwe to make sure Kalembe was paid his dues.

Kimunya and Wangwe visited Kalembe’s family on Tuesday at his home in Mbui Nzau, Makue County where he will be laid to rest.

Minority leader John Mbadi, however, argued that Kalembe shouldn’t be compensated for the merger insisting that Kenyans should be kept out of political parties’ operations.

“Is he in order to imply that Kenyan taxpayers’ money should be used to settle debts that are owed by political parties or friends of political parties?” Mbadi questioned.

