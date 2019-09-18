Eight Arrested For Conning Unsuspecting Kenyans In Kuwait Job Scam

Detectives on Tuesday arrested eight people suspected of conning unsuspecting Kenyans with the promise of working in Kuwait, Middle East.

The suspects; Franline Otieno, Kevin Olondi, Stella Cheruto, Joseph Gikonyo, Catherine Ngendoi, Habiba Shafi, Aisha Mohamed and Mary Ogola were arrested at Clarion and 680 Hotels in Nairobi by police from Central Police Station.

They are said to have conned job seekers millions of shillings.

“Over 300 victims who have been defrauded up to Sh130,000 each allegedly to cater for logistics, training and transport to Kuwait were waiting in vain for their journey to mature,” said DCI on Twitter.

A female suspect is however missing and is believed to have received the huge sums of money. She is believed to be based at National Youth Services (NYS) headquarters along Thika Road.

“A suspect at large, allegedly from NYS HQs has been receiving the money estimated to be in the range of millions, with the promise that the group would be transported to NYS HQs before exit to JKIA,” it said.

The eight are being interrogated and will be arraigned soon, DCI added.

