Elect Ruto As Your President. He Has Been Giving You Money- MP Tell Churches It’s Now Time To Payback

Kinango member of Parliament Benjamin Tayari has urged churches to choose William Ruto as their presidential candidate come 2022 to reward the support he has shown religious entities.

Speaking on Sunday 19 during the DP’s tour in Kilifi, Tayari said Ruto has stood with churches all over Kenya but not all have supported him back.

“Ruto has stood with the church,” said the MP during a mass at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kilifi attended by the DP and several other politicians on the tour.

“He has contributed to many activities of the church, but when he seeks your support, you retreat. This is the time to pay him by electing him as our president in 2022.”

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya stated that Ruto will bring change once in power therefore he needs the support.

“Ruto has stood with this county and we need to support him. We have seen his actions as the DP. I am sure he will do more if we elect him the president,” he said.

The DP contribute Sh500,000 for the construction of the Matano Manne Catholic Parish and Sh100,000 for the Kilifi Catholic Church liturgical dancers.

He said he was angered by those against his program to contribute to churches.

Early this month Ruto said he will not stop the weekly church contributions that amount to millions despite the heavy criticism.

“Some have a problem about how often we go to church, others have accused us of carrying money to the church but we will not stop,” he said New Breed City Chapel in Kiambu on Sunday, July 11.

“We are looking forward to the day when we will not be taking thousands, when we will not be taking millions but when we will be taking billions to church.”